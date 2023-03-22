Connect with us

News

Growing Range of Accessory Stud Kits Available From ARP

Published

ARP’s unique accessory studs with a rounded “nut starter” nose are available for an ever-increasing variety of applications. These include specially designed studs for securing bellhousings, carburetors, distributors, headers, timing covers, valve covers and more. An important benefit of using studs is being able to accurately position gaskets and hold them in place during the assembly process.

They are available in polished stainless steel or black oxide finished 8740 chrome moly and nominally rated at 180,000 psi tensile strength —fully 20% stronger than Grade 8 hardware. Kits include a choice of hex or 12-point nuts and washers.

M8 and M10 metric studs are offered in a variety of lengths in a choice of 4, 8, 10 or 16-pack configurations. They are commonly used for Sport Compact intake and exhaust manifold installations and are also hex-broached for ease of installation. Being stainless steel, they are virtually impervious to the elements.

All fasteners are manufactured in-house at ARP’s California facilities to the industry’s highest standards. Details can be found online at www.ARP-bolts.com and a printed copy of the latest catalog is available free upon request. Personalized tech assistance is available by calling 800-825-3045.

 

