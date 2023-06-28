Greg Stanfield Debuts Brand New Factory X Camaro At 2023 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

The 2023 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals marked a weekend of firsts for many, including the debut of the new Factory X (FX) class with an exhibition provided by veteran drag racer Greg Stanfield.

Known as the NHRA Factory X presented by Holley, the FX category is designed to bridge the gap between Factory Stock Showdown and Pro Stock. The class is reserved for 2019-and-newer manufactured automobiles, such as the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, and Ford Mustang Cobra Jet.

“It’s brand-new, and we’re still learning how to race it,” said Greg Stanfield. “It’s going to be fast once we get it dialed in.”

The FX class vehicles have a minimum weight limit of 2,650 pounds, nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than a Factory Stock Showdown car, and a manual transmission is required. The potential for impressive performance numbers is high due to these lighter, modified vehicles.

“We’re extremely excited about the debut of the FX class in 2022,” said NHRA National Tech Director Lonnie Grim. “We’ve incorporated a lot of new technology into this class, and it will be a 100% stock dimensional car. The potential for performance is enormous. Fans can look forward to seeing these cars in action on the track, and it’s likely to be quite thrilling.”

Powering the COPO Camaros will be a 630-hp Magnuson 2.65-L supercharger, while the DragPak Challengers will sport a 630-hp, 3.0-L Whipple. The engine in the Cobra Jet 327 Mustang will be a 610-hp, 3.0-L Whipple unit.

FX class vehicles must meet specific requirements. These include unaltered OEM dimension bodies, steel-roof and quarter-body panels, and chassis that meet 25.1, 25.2, and 25.3 specifications. The cars will race on 33-inch tall and 10.5-inch wide tires, opening up the possibility for standout runs in the six-second range during the 2022 exhibition season.

There are other specifications as well. The cars must be fully stock-appearing, including bumper covers, and each car must have a stock grille for the specific body used. Complete headlight and taillight assemblies must also be retained.

For further details on the FX class rules, please visit nhraracer.com.