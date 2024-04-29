Greg Anderson rives HendrickCars.com Chevy to 105th Pro Stock Win in Charlotte

It was a fine day at zMAX Dragway for the most winning racer in Pro Stock as Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, wheeled his way masterfully to the 105th win of his career at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The victory came on the heels of his 125th No. 1 qualifier award and boosted him to the very top of the standings, and it all happened in Charlotte, the hometown of sponsor Rick Hendrick and HendrickCars.com.



“I don’t know if I can properly explain what this means to me,” said Anderson, who bested runner-up Aaron Stanfield, as well as KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn and Cristian Cuadra, each of whom officially logged a semifinals finish in the last round of four-wide competition.



“It’s just such a huge honor to wear the HendrickCars.com badge on the side of my Chevrolet. I’ve respected the Hendrick group for so many years, watching them from a distance, and it’s just so special to me to be part of it. Mr. H is a great businessman, and he understands how to motivate people. He called me this morning, and what he said absolutely did it today. Damn if I was going to lose this thing – I was not going to drop the football.”



Anderson qualified his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the No. 1 spot with a best time of 6.500-second at 210.90 mph, and he took that momentum right into raceday for a first-round victory over David Cuadra and Sienna Wildgust, while KB Titan teammate Dallas Glenn joined him in advancing to the second round. Anderson’s 6.512, 209.43 was low elapsed time of the round and gave him the ammunition needed to succeed in round two, where he again won with low e.t. of the round (6.530, 210.08) to move ahead with Glenn and leave Deric Kramer and Troy Coughlin Jr. behind.



That set up the final round, the 178th of Anderson’s career, where he and Glenn would meet Stanfield and Cuadra. Young guns Stanfield and Glenn launched in impressively quick fashion, both with .011-second starts, but Anderson’s .034 wasn’t far behind. His 6.502, 210.77 was low e.t. of the day and came with the monumental win.



“Pro Stock has become absolutely incredible – anyone can win on any given Sunday,” said Anderson, who celebrated with wife, Kim, who has been by his side since before the team that now owns 190 Pro Stock trophies was formed. “There are a bunch of young guns out here who can all drop the clutch and cut a great light, and let me tell you, I have to dig deep to find that nowadays. It happened today, and I had the best racecar on the grounds all weekend.



“If I would have dropped the ball today, that would have been a heck of a disappointment to me, and I would have let the guys down. They gave me the greatest race horse I’ve probably had for a few years, and it got the job done. I’m very proud, we didn’t back into it, we went out and won it, and it feels great to get it done at zMAX Dragway, my home track.”



The next race on the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago, May 17-19.

This story was originally published on April 29, 2024.