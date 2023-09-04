Greg Anderson Looking to Defend 2022 U.S. Nationals Title

Seven drivers are armed with abundant KB Titan Racing power at the U.S. Nationals, including Greg Anderson and his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. Anderson is a seven-time U.S. Nationals winner and the most winning driver in NHRA Pro Stock. He is also the defending event champion at Indianapolis Raceway Park after earning a milestone 100th Pro Stock win on the hallowed grounds last year. Anderson debuted a brand-new Jerry Haas racecar at this year’s U.S. Nationals, and although it isn’t performing quite as he believes it will, he picked up six bonus marks as one of the quickest drivers in two of the five sessions.



Anderson is feeling prepared to go after an eighth Indy win, and if he achieves the goal, it would put him one behind NHRA Pro Stock legend Bob Glidden. Glidden has nine and is the most winning driver in the category there.



“This place has been magical for me in the past, and I’m hoping to create more magic here this weekend,” said Anderson, now a 101-time NHRA Pro Stock winner. “That was a fantastic weekend last year. I finally got to 100, and to do it here at Indy. Wow. This weekend, my new HendrickCars.com Chevy is a little off, but I’ve got a lot of faith in my guys, and hopefully we can get it right and make some more magic at Indy tomorrow.”