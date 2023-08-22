Greg Anderson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Reach Quarterfinals

Greg Anderson’s HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro was blisteringly quick at the 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, and he left the event with his first No. 1 qualifier hat of the season in testament. Although his progress on race day was halted in the quarterfinals, the Minnesota native was comforted in the knowledge that his racecar is coming into form just as the NHRA Countdown to the Championship is about to begin.



In qualifying, Anderson had the quickest Pro Stocker on the property in three of the four sessions, and that brought the most winning driver in the category the 122nd No. 1 qualifier award of his career. On race day and in distinctly different, much cooler conditions, Anderson’s car was quick enough to pick up a round win over David Cuadra, but KB Titan Racing (KBT) teammate Kyle Koretsky was first to the finish line in the second round to advance.



The salve on the wound for Anderson was that Koretsky went on to reach the final round alongside KBT driver and points leader Dallas Glenn. Glenn emerged victorious with his fourth win of the year and the seventh of the season for the horsepower-enriched KBT team that is aiming at a 10th Pro Stock world title. KB Titan Racing (formerly KB Racing) now has a collective 183 Pro Stock wins, including Anderson’s 101.



“It was a great weekend for KB Titan Racing, and my HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro was right there,” said Anderson. “We got our first No. 1 of the year in Brainerd, and we were happy to do that – now it’s about getting a win, and we know we can. We had a great time in Minnesota, I just love that track and those race fans, and getting back there after four years was fantastic.



“The Brainerd race proved what we started to see in Topeka – this car is on the right track at the right time. To go into Indy, the biggest race of the year, with a car that can win is very, very important. We have that.”



The next Pro Stock event on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour will be the 69th Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, August 30-September 4.