Greg Anderson Driven to Win ‘Coolest Race,’ Eager to ‘Break Up Monotony’ at PRO Superstar Shootout

Five-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson is “excited as heck” about the upcoming inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepower Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

For Anderson, it’s not just another race. He stands to win $125,000 that’s part of the $1.3 million purse spread across the Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock categories.

“It will be the coolest race we’ve ever had,” said Anderson. “I’m excited as heck about it. Anytime you have the kind of money we have on the line at a race like this, I’ll do it any time of the year. This time of year, the weather conditions are great, and the cars are all going to be fast. We always go down to Florida to test, so you might as well go race for big money. It’s perfect as far as I’m concerned. We will be itching to go back out come February.”

In addition to the event itself, Anderson is also looking forward to the unique chip draw format that will be adopted during the three rounds of eliminations.

“It’s definitely a new twist and breaks up the monotony,” confessed Anderson. “It definitely adds drama and intrigue. It’s certainly going to be something worth talking about; no question about that.

“You can look at it one or two ways. If you fear racing anybody, you probably shouldn’t be doing this game anyway, so it really doesn’t matter if you run somebody first round or if you make it to the final and run what you think is the baddest hitter out there,” added Anderson. “They all have to go down if you’re going to win. It doesn’t matter the order you go through them. It will add excitement to the race for sure, and it will give us something to talk about, and who knows, maybe some side bets along the way.”

Anderson is very familiar with testing at Bradenton Motorsports Park and has been doing so for nearly 30 years. After making “millions of laps” down the track, the KB Titan Racing Pro Stock driver is ready to pull into the beams for a shot at $125,000.

“I can’t lie; I’m looking forward to winning the money. I’m no different than anyone else. We love to race, but when you dangle a carrot like that out there with that kind of money, that’s something we aren’t used to,” confessed Anderson. “That is something that drives us all, no question about that. So, anytime big money is on the line like that, you will find a level you’ve never found before. Hopefully, you’ll take a chance and get to cash in that big check.”

Winning the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout would be more than a triumph for Anderson; it would be a historic moment, etching his name and his team’s efforts into the annals of drag racing history.

“Winning this event would be huge. Obviously, cashing that check would be huge; somebody is going to be talked about for a long time coming until we stage another one,” he said. “It’s been the most talked about thing on all of our schedules for the past three or four months. It’s all we have been talking about and all we’ve been thinking about. It’s going to mean a lot to get that big win there and that big check. I’m going there with everything I’ve got, and hopefully, it will be enough, and hopefully, we will find a way to the winner’s circle. It’s going to be a fantastic race, and people can’t stop talking about it – including me.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout is more than a race; it’s a festival, complete with live music, a vendor village, and extensive coverage by FloRacing, ensuring fans worldwide won’t miss a moment.

Lastly, Anderson personally invited fans to attend the PRO Superstar Shootout, highlighting the benefits of Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“First of all, if you haven’t planned on attending yet, you need to get your act in gear,” said Anderson. “This is probably, in my opinion, going to be the most exciting race that has ever been staged, and I’m not making that up trying to just promote the race. The facility is not overgrown or overcrowded, where you have to walk half a mile or mile to see the race cars, get a close-up look, and make your way back to the grandstands. It is all pretty compact; everything is going to be right in one general small area. You will not be able to miss a thing. You will be able to see everything and catch everything, and it’s just going to be a spectacle. You do not want to miss it.”

The SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG also features $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and Funny Car.