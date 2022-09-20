Greg Anderson, Dave Densmore Named Texas Motorplex Legends

Pro Stock legend Greg Anderson and award-winning drag racing publicist Dave Densmore will be recognized as Texas Motorplex Legends during the opening ceremonies of the 37th annual Texas NHRA Fall Nationals. Anderson is the winningest Pro Stock driver in Texas Motorplex history with six Texas Fall Nationals titles, including his historic 99th career win last year. Densmore has been one of the most respected and influential drag racing publicists for over four decades working for the sanctioning body as well as the biggest names in drag racing.

“I have known Dave Densmore my entire drag racing career and no PR person has had a bigger impact on the coverage our sport has received. Greg has won the Texas Fall Nationals more than any other Pro Stock driver in history and has established himself as the best Pro Stock driver in history,” said Billy Meyer, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Honoring these two men as Texas Motorplex Legends was an easy decision because of their impact at Texas Motorplex but also across the sport of drag racing.”

Anderson’s Pro Stock career took root as a crew member – and then crew chief – for legendary driver Warren Johnson. Anderson was on board at Warren Johnson Enterprises for 12 years and three of Johnson’s six NHRA championships (1992, 1993, and 1995). In 1998, Anderson took the reins of father-in-law Troy Humphrey’s Pro Stock car, and in 2000 he drove part-time and consulted for Pro Stock veteran Mark Pawuk.

Las Vegas-based Ken Black, along with then-partner George Marnell, added Anderson to their team’s roster as crew chief and part-time driver in 2001, and the chemistry was immediately evident. KB Racing was formed by Black with Anderson in 2002 and since that union Anderson has won 100 Pro Stock national event races and five NHRA Pro Stock world championships. His six titles at the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals (2003, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2021) are most by any Pro Stock driver. Anderson is the winningest driver of all time in the ultra-competitive category of highly horse-powered factory hot rods.

“I have to thank Billy Meyer and Christie Meyer Johnson for this honor,” said Anderson. “Winning at Texas Motorplex is always special. When they give you that cowboy hat it is pretty cool and the Texas fans are some of the best in the country. I have been lucky to have a lot of success in Texas and last year’s win was one for the record books.”

Densmore’s career in motorsport began as a writer for the Amarillo (Tex.) Globe-News where he covered the NHRA Finals in the 1970s. He moved from the newspaper side to the publicity side when he joined NHRA’s Publicity Department and then formed Denswood Sports Marketing in 1982 with good friend Steve Earwood. His clients have been the sport’s top names including Raymond Beadle, Gary Beck, Kenny Bernstein, Candies & Hughes, John Force Racing, Billy Meyer, Reher & Morrison, and Steve Torrence. Densmore received the prestigious Jim Chapman Award for Excellence in Motorsport Public Relations in 2007.

For over 25 years Densmore was the primary spokesperson for drag racing legend John Force and he worked beside Force as he won sixteen Funny Car championships including ten in a row. Densmore oversaw the publicity efforts for multiple Fall Nationals wins by Force and other drivers including Texans Steve and Billy Torrence. He has continued to be a publicity and public relations consultant for Texas Motorplex as well as co-owners Billy Meyer and Christie Meyer Johnson in recent years.

“I really don’t think I deserve to be a Legend. I have been fortunate to work with some great teams and drivers, but I liked being in the background,” said Densmore. “I remember when Billy opened the Texas Motorplex and it changed the sport. I have been fortunate to see so many great races and celebrate great wins in Ennis. This is a huge honor and I have to thank Billy and Christie for thinking of me.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Texas NHRA Fall Nationals will be contested from October 14-16, 2022, with tickets available at www.stampedeofspeed.com. On Friday, October 14, Texas Motorplex will host “Friday Night Live” a full evening of speed, spectacular qualifying action and exhibition runs with over $30,000 offered in low ET bonuses to the pro teams. Saturday and Sunday will be filled with the ground pounding 330 mph racing action from Top Fuel dragster and Nitro Funny Cars along with Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle as part of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.