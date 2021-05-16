Greg Anderson Claims 110th No. 1 in HendrickCars.com Camaro at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock points leader Greg Anderson entered this weekend’s NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals with a very clear mission in mind. Flying the respected colors of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro there at zMAX Dragway, Anderson claimed the 110th No. 1 qualifying award of his career. He was halfway to the goal.

“It always feels good to get that No. 1 and start the weekend off on solid footing, but to do it with the HendrickCars.com Chevy Camaro just makes this really special,” said Anderson, who has been low qualifier at each of the first four events on the 2021 tour and has the third-most No. 1s ever in NHRA’s Pro series (John Force has 161 in Funny Car and Warren Johnson has 138 in Pro Stock).

“We’ve had a hot rod all year, and this Chevrolet has been in top form at every race,” continued Anderson. “If we can keep that up and we’re perfect tomorrow, we can get the job done for Rick Hendrick and all of those great folks supporting us at Hendrick Motorsports. There’s nothing this team would like more.”

Anderson and his KB Racing team knew they were in for another good weekend when their well-tuned Camaro was quick out of the gate in the first round of qualifying. The HendrickCars.com Chevrolet rocketed to a 6.524-second pass at a bold 210.50 mph to claim the provisional pole in the Friday evening session. On Saturday, another cool and quick pair of passes sealed the deal. In the early session Anderson went 6.536, 211.30, and he closed out qualifying for the Four-Wide Nationals with a low-of-the-round 6.535, 211.06.

The 96-time NHRA winner heads into Sunday at zMAX Dragway just one victory away from tying Warren Johnson as the all-time winner in the Pro Stock category. Anderson is currently No. 3 on NHRA’s all-time win list across all Professional categories; Funny Car racer John Force leads with 151, and Johnson is No. 2 with 97.

“This is a really exciting time for us, and yes, we did well in qualifying and we’re very happy about that – but there isn’t time to pat ourselves on the back,” said four-time series champion Anderson, whose first-round quad will include Cristian Cuadra, KB Racing teammate Deric Kramer, and Troy Coughlin Jr. “We’ve got a big job ahead of us tomorrow, and we plan to stay on track and finish what we came here to do.

“We’re just so proud to be representing Hendrick Motorsports right here at the Charlotte race, and we can’t thank them enough for this opportunity. This is a home race for them, a home race for us, and we all want to see this HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro in the winner’s circle tomorrow. There is no time like the present to complete that mission.”

Eliminations for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will begin at noon EST on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

