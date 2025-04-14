Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Greg Anderson and the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Make Another Final Round Appearance

Published

Auto Imagery / Gary Nastase photo

The 2025 season of NHRA’s Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has seen reigning and six-time world champion Greg Anderson in the final round at each of the first four races. Anderson, the most winning driver in the history of Pro Stock, was deep in the hunt for another trophy to add to the 108 that he already owns, but he was stopped short in the final round of this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. Starting from the No. 1 position for the 135th time in his career, Anderson racked up enough points to keep his position at the top of the standings ahead of KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, who won the event.
 
“We’ve had a great start to the season, it’s just been fantastic,” said Anderson, who won two of the first three events of the year. “This whole KB Titan Racing team is performing well, and yes, I wanted to win today. But having our teammate over there hoist the trophy is the next-best thing. We’ll get another shot at it in just a couple of weeks in Charlotte, and I can’t wait.”
 
After qualifying in the No. 1 position on a 6.614-second pass, Anderson went even quicker in the first round of qualifying, lighting the scoreboard with a 6.612 at 206.01 mph to advance from the first quad alongside Cristian Cuadra. Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Eric Latino were the odd-men-out and were eliminated. The second round set Anderson up against Cuadra and KB Titan-powered Cory Reed and Matt Hartford, and from there it was Anderson and Hartford to advance to the final, Anderson with a 6.635 that was quickest of the round.
 
In the final, Anderson and Hartford were joined by fellow KB Titan racers Glenn and Rookie of the Year contender Matt Latino. Latino launched first with an .018-second reaction time, but Anderson was nipping at his heels as he left with a .021. Hartford’s car was the quickest of the lot, but his .049 reaction time took a chunk, and the winner was Glenn with a .030 launch and 6.649. Anderson recorded a 6.677.
 
“Obviously it’s disappointing to not see that win light come on in your lane, but if you step back and look at the weekend as a whole, you’ve got to be pleased,” said Anderson. “The performance of my car has been outstanding, and although the final was not a reflection of that, I feel that we’ll be in great shape come Charlotte.”
 
The next event will be the 15th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, April 25-27, 2025.
 

This story was originally published on April 14, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

IHRA Officially Purchases National Trail Raceway

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has finalized the purchase of another drag racing facility with National Trail Raceway. The track, located in suburban...

3 days ago

News

SCAG Racing Set to Venture Into Pro Mod Racing with Randy Couture

SCAG Racing has announced an expansion of their involvement in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) with the addition of a Pro Mod program...

20 hours ago

News

Torrence, Lee and Anderson Roll to Provisional No. 1 Spots at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence powered to the provisional No. 1 qualifier on Friday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,...

3 days ago

News

Emmons Motorsports Lucas Oil Team Intend to Make Their Own Luck at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With two events already in the books for the Lucas Oil-branded Emmons Motorsports team, a trio of brothers are headed to The Strip at...

3 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.