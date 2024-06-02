Greg Anderson and HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Ready to Battle for Another New England Win

Greg Anderson and venerable New England Dragway have a good thing going. In 2015, Anderson won the national event there, and in 2016, he repeated the feat with a second consecutive triumph. After a 2021 trip to the final round, Anderson is more than ready to get back to the winner’s circle in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro at the New England Nationals.



“I’ve had some great moments here,” said five-time world champion Anderson. “It’s an unusual racetrack, it’s a little like stepping back in time racing here, and it’s just a neat, neat place. Winning here feels special, and I’ve done it twice – but I’d absolutely love another New England Nationals trophy to take home.”



Anderson will enter raceday starting from the No. 7 position in his HendrickCars.com entry. In the first round of qualifying, he laid down a 6.564-second pass at 210.64 mph, but in the later session – one that would be counted as the best of the weekend, his car made a swift move toward the centerline and he had to let off the gas.



Despite a rush of disappointment in losing that valuable run, Anderson came into the second day of qualifying with both attitude and race car well-tuned. In the opening session on Saturday, he laid down the quickest pass of the round, a 6.537 at 211.79, and although he didn’t move up in the qualifying order, Anderson knew his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet was finding its groove. Another good run in the heat of the day, a 6.581, closed out qualifying.



Anderson, competing in the 541st race of his career, will square off with Aaron Stanfield in the first round of eliminations. The two have raced twice so far this year, and both times Anderson has left their meeting with the win light flashing.



“I’m feeling good heading into tomorrow,” said Anderson, who is 10 marks behind incoming points leader Glenn and well within reach of getting the top spot back in hand. “We made a good run earlier today, and that just gives you a boost of confidence heading into raceday. It will be a challenge every round, because that’s just how tough this class is right now, but that’s what we came here for. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”



Eliminations at the 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H., are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

