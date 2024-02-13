Connect with us

GOVX and Three-Time NHRA World Champion Antron Brown Announce Official Partnership

GOVX, the online shopping platform exclusively for current and former military, first responders, emergency medical professionals, and other government personnel, announced today an official partnership with three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion and AB Motorsports team owner/driver, Antron Brown.

GOVX will feature prominently as a key sponsor, with logo placement on Brown’s Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster, team uniforms, racing suits, and Pit Side Experience hospitality pavilion, beginning with the NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida, March 8-10th, and extending through the entirety of the 21-race NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series circuit.

As an ambassador for the GOVX brand, Brown will be featured within national marketing campaigns, including an upcoming TV commercial produced in partnership with fellow ABM sponsor, and official coffee of the NHRA, Fire Dept. Coffee.  

“We’re thrilled to welcome GOVX to AB Motorsports and NHRA Drag Racing,” said Brown, a 74-time NHRA national event champion. “It’s great to see a new, non-endemic platform support both the team and series-side. We already share some common partners who sell through GOVX, such as Fire Dept. Coffee, Streamlight, and Oakley, and we’re excited to increase the ABM partner presence on their e-commerce platform and drive more eyeballs and business to GOVX.com.”

“Our friends at Fire Dept. Coffee made the introduction to GOVX,” Brown continued. “We had a great filming session with both partners at the University of Illinois’ Fire Training Institute and we’re excited to share that content with NHRA fans.”

This partnership with AB Motorsports deepens the GOVX ties to the motorsports community, as 2024 is also the start of a multi-year Official Partnership with the NHRA. Among other components of the partnership, NHRA will leverage GOVX to offer exclusive event ticket discounts to those who serve our country and communities.

“Fueled by passion and purpose, Antron Brown knows firsthand what it takes to become a champion behind the wheel,” said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. “As we continue to evolve our NHRA partnership and bring live motorsports to the GOVX community, we’re honored to support a racing icon as he adds to his legacy.” 

