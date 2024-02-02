Connect with us

Gordon Racing to Continue Long-Standing Partnership with Lucas Oil Products

Published

Melanie Johnson photos

Gordon Racing, a prominent sportsman racing team in the Top Alcohol Funny Car class of the NHRA, has announced its continued partnership with Lucas Oil Products, a leading name in automotive lubricants and additives.

Although Lucas Oil has supported the team for 20-plus seasons, this exciting collaboration marks a new chapter for Gordon Racing, as Doug Gordon, a three-time national champion in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, has retired from driving after an illustrious career. The reins have now been handed over to his daughter, Maddi Gordon, who is set to make her debut as the team’s driver in the upcoming 2024 season.

Doug Gordon’s retirement comes after an impressive career highlighted by three national championships in the NHRA LORDS, his latest championship came in 2023. His decision to step aside and pass on the torch to his daughter demonstrates the family-oriented spirit and legacy that defines Gordon Racing. Maddi, with her innate racing talent and determination, is poised to carry on the family tradition and make a significant impact on the drag racing scene.

The Gordons will kick off the 2024 NHRA season with Maddi behind the wheel of the team’s funny car. Her much-anticipated debut is scheduled to take place at the first West Region event in Phoenix, Arizona, at the end of February.

“Everyone at Lucas Oil is excited for the next chapter at Gordon Racing. Maddi taking over the driving duties is going to be fun to watch, and we are confident she will win right from the start,” said Brandon Bernstein, Lucas Oil Marketing Partnership Director.

