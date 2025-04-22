Gordon Family Racing Announces 2026 Plans

Following the exciting news of Maddi Gordon’s opportunity to drive a Top Fuel car for Ron Capps Motorsports in 2026, the Gordon Family is answering the question on everyone’s mind: What’s next for Gordon Racing?

The Gordon Family is proud to announce their continued commitment to the Top Alcohol Funny Car ranks, with three-time World Champion Doug Gordon returning to the seat of the Beta Motorcycles Morro Bay Cabinets Chevrolet Camaro in 2026. With the same determination and unity that has defined their team for decades, the Gordons will continue to bring their family-first, championship-caliber approach to the racetrack.

Melanie Johnson photo

While Christina Gordon straps Doug into the cockpit next season, the team will certainly feel the absence of Maddi in the pit as one of the crucial crew members. Plans are still being finalized to fill her spot, but the rest of the team remains unchanged—Mike Gordon will continue making tuning calls, Macie Gordon will serve as engine builder and car chief, Cheryl Gordon will handle day-to-day operations and pack the parachutes, and Christina will continue as back-up girl while assisting Macie with engine service between rounds.

“It’s going to be a big change for our team with Maddi in Top Fuel. Even though she will not be working on the car between rounds we feel good knowing she will be at the track at the same time as us,” said Doug Gordon. “I have a feeling if we are working late, she will be there getting her hands dirty with us. Really excited for her and can’t wait to watch her grow.”

As Maddi embarks on her new journey into Top Fuel, the Gordon family is as strong and focused as ever—staying true to the legacy they’ve built while supporting each other’s dreams on and off the racetrack. They will continue to race for a National Championship in 2025 with Maddi in the driver’s seat.

This story was originally published on April 22, 2025.