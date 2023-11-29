Good Times Ahead for Baileyton Dragstrip through WDRA Sanction Agreement

Baileyton “Good Time” Dragstrip has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and becomes the latest track to join the flourishing WDRA member track family ahead of the 2024 season.

Formerly sanctioned by IHRA, Jack Walker built Baileyton Dragstrip in 1966, and it has been a family heirloom ever since. Now owned and operated by Jack’s grandson, Russ Easterwood, and his wife, Sasha, the legendary Alabama race track continues to welcome countless drag racing fans and drivers. Anyone is sure to have a good time at Baileyton with their variety of events that alternate between $5,000 bracket races, street style heads-up racing, no prep events, as well as test and tune.

“We appreciate the trust Russ has placed in WDRA. The history and legacy that comes along with Baileyton is just incredible,” said WDRA’s Frank Kohutek. “Five of the nine sanctioned tracks in Alabama are now WDRA member tracks, and we look forward to helping them work together to benefit all the racers in the state.”

Easterwood continues to invest in the fifty-seven-year-old facility, as evidenced by various projects the last few seasons. Racers have enjoyed a resurfaced concrete eighth mile, paving projects in the staging lanes and pit areas, as well as a new Accutime timing system that was installed at the start of the 2022 season.

Situated between Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama, racers will now take part in the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series while competing at Baileyton Dragstrip. The track will offer many of the WDRA racer programs, such as the WDRA Race for The Rod, in addition to enjoying a variety of benefits and track discounts exclusive to WDRA members and tracks. At the end of the season, qualified racers from the “Good Time” will compete at Montgomery International Dragway during the Summit Southern Bracket Finals and Summit World Championships.