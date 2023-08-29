Go-Time For Cruz Pedregon, Snap-On Team at NHRA U.S. Nationals

It’s “go” time for the event deemed the “Big Go,” and Cruz Pedregon and team are ready to race in their own backyard and home track of Indianapolis Raceway Park. With solid performance and recent quarter-final finish as motivation, the team is looking forward to the game-changer runs they need with the Snap-on “Makers and Fixers” Dodge SRT Hellcat to move up in the NHRA Funny Car standings.

“We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time, so now it’s time for us to test the limits of what the Snap-on Funny Car can do. And the U.S. Nationals is the perfect place to do it,” Cruz says. “Knowing we missed advancing in the last race by the slimmest margin tells me the car is ready, and we have it in us as a team to advance.”

Fans arriving by air for the race will be seeing multiple Cruz Funny Cars this weekend if they travel through the Indianapolis airport. A Snap-on Funny Car will be on display there for the next two weeks. As a special kick-off to the weekend, the team will be starting another of Cruz’s cars on August 28 at the PRI (Performance Racing Industries) building in Speedway, Indiana. Cruz will also host an Open House for fans at his shop, located at 462 Southpoint Circle in Brownsburg, on Thursday, August 31st, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a car show, food trucks, and autograph session with professional drivers.

Being a part of the world’s largest drag race makes the tribute on the side of Cruz’s car even more relevant by honoring all the “Makers & Fixers” who will be in attendance. The Makers & Fixers Instagram handle features a bubble dedicated to racing and provides a showcase for motorsports fans to see some of the winning images of those active in the sport through photos that have been uploaded to makersandfixers.com.