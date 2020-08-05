Global Electronic Technology Joins Krista Baldwin’s A/Fuel Team for NHRA Indy Nationals

Global Electronic Technology, the fastest name in credit card processing, is expanding their branding within the NHRA to include the Top Alcohol Dragster ranks. Krista Baldwin’s A/Fuel Dragster team is ready to hit the track for the first time in 2020 at the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals Presented by Pennzoil with Global Electronic Technology as her partner. Baldwin joins Paul Lee (Fuel Funny Car) and Antron Brown (Top Fuel) as a Global Electronic Technology teammate.

Whether from a point-of-sale terminal or through its secure internet payment gateway, Global Electronic Technology has the solutions to prepare businesses for e-commerce. It can facilitate retail, internet, direct mail or home-based business to accept credit cards and checks online. With over a decade in the payment processing industry, Global Electronic Technology’s expertise in the bankcard business coupled with skills in developing information infrastructure allows for a 24-hour turnaround on merchant applications.

Baldwin will hit the track for the first time in 2020 this weekend. With many top cars arriving for the 8-car field, the competition will be cut throat and Baldwin will be on her game. Baldwin and crew chief Anthony Dicero tested the A/Fuel dragster two months ago and the results proved they are ready for great success.

“We came out to the Lucas Oil Raceway to work on our tuneup and make a few runs with some new parts on the car,” says Baldwin. “I made three half-track pulls that resulted in some very exciting numbers. Anthony and I are ready to get our 2020 season underway. With only eight spots to get into the field, you have to be perfect on each qualifying run. It’s going to be difficult, but I’m up for the challenge. And much thanks to Steve and Samantha Bryson and Paul Lee for giving me a chance to hold up a Wally this weekend.”

Baldwin and Lee will have matching cars this weekend. Baldwin is the Creative Director for Lee’s companies, McLeod Racing and FTI Performance. Lee is looking forward to having a successful weekend for both teams.

“Krista has worked extra hard this year with both McLeod Racing and FTI Performance as these companies continue to grow, even during these unprecedented times,” says Lee. “Global Electronic Technology and their superior credit card business processing has been a big part of this growth. Naturally, we want to thank them for their great service by expanding race and media exposure by supporting Krista’s team, flying the Global team design and wrap. We’re looking for a fun and successful weekend at Indy 3 with our teams.”

In addition to Global Electronic Technology, Baldwin is eager to hit the gas and win with McLeod Racing, Composite Specialties, Eat Sleep Race, FTI Performance, Lucas Oil, and Clevite.

