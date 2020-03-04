Gibtech, Winberg, GRP, Western Research & Development Become Qualifying Round Sponsors of World Doorslammer Nationals

Former NHRA Pro Stock star V. Gaines has voiced his support for this weekend’s inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing, as four of Gaines’ Western Motorsports companies have signed on as qualifying session sponsors.

Gibtec Pistons, Winberg Crankshafts, GRP Connecting Rods and Western Motorsports Research & Development will sponsor the event taking place Friday through Sunday at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

The World Doorslammer Nationals will feature Pro Stock and Pro Mod, two major classes that use products from Gaines’ companies. The event turns the classes into headliners, paying $75,000 to the winner in Pro Stock and $50,000 to winner in Pro Mod.

“In this day and age, it’s not very often a company can be a part of writing history, or should I say being involved in something historic,” said Mark Beatty, who has led Gaines’ marketing efforts for nearly three decades. “We are all excited to be involved in a motorsports event that will change the landscape for all events moving forward. We want to thank all the racers, fans, spectators and other companies that have joined together for what will be an amazing weekend.”

Gaines and his companies under the Western Distribution Company umbrella have supported Drag Illustrated-branded events since the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod near Western’s Denver headquarters.

“Gibtec, Winberg, GRP, Western and everyone under the Western umbrella have been incredible partners for Drag Illustrated and the events we produce since day one,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Their belief in this group of people, as well as the shared vision we have for drag racing, is exactly what is required to pull off major events like the World Doorslammer Nationals. We’re lucky to have the opportunity to work with these guys and we’re excited to see what we’re able to do together – not just this weekend, but for many years to come.”

Qualifying for the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing includes one session at 6 p.m. on Friday, three on Saturday at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. and then eliminations beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will all be streamed live on SpeedVideo.com.

