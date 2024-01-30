GETTRX to Continue Sponsorship with Matt Hartford Racing for 2024 NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

GETTRX™, powered by Global Electronic Technology, Inc., is excited to announce its partnership with Matt Hartford Racing will continue in 2024. The company will serve as a major sponsor for Hartford throughout the upcoming NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series.

GETTRX™ is continuing its support of Hartford and his team as they build on a successful 2023. During the previous year, they secured a 31-15 round record and three wins, including a win at the US Nationals, five final round appearances, and a third place finish in final full season points.

GETTRX™ CEO Steve Bryson said, “Matt and his company, Total Seal Piston Rings, have been loyal clients of GETTRX™ for several years. He’s a great representative for our company and a terrific partner, and we’re proud to continue supporting him in 2024.”

When discussing GETTRX™ and its larger role in working with NHRA, Bryson added, “We’re proud to continue our relationship with NHRA because they share our belief in supporting those who support you. They help drivers compete at elite levels and always deliver for their fans, and we deliver for our customers by providing great service and giving them the payment solutions they need to perform at their best.”

Like Hartford, GETTRX™ is looking forward to an impactful 2024. The company recently released GETTRX One, a major platform improvement that promises exciting developments for everyone with payment processing needs. This gives merchants unprecedented access to all of their digital and card payment information in a single platform.

On the racing front, the company will sponsor two Callout events this year, including the GETTRX™ Pro Stock All-Star Callouts on May 18.

Hartford’s company, Total Seal Piston Rings, relies on GETTRX™ to provide its payment processing solutions. Both companies are helmed by veterans—Bryson and his son, GETTRX™ President Scott Bryson, are Army veterans, while Hartford is a veteran of the Navy who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine. This shared experience helped the companies form an enduring bond.

“All of us at GETTRX™ take pride in supporting veterans and their businesses,” said GETTRX™ President Scott Bryson. “We’re proud to work with Matt [Hartford] and Total Seal Piston Rings, and we’re excited to see what he does in 2024.”