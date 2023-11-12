GETTRX Named Title Sponsor of Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcylce All-Star Callout Bonus Races

NHRA officials announced a multi-year agreement today that GETTRX, powered by Global Electronic Technology and the fastest name in credit card processing, has been named the title sponsor for the NHRA All-Star Callout specialty races in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, starting with the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The exciting bonus races feature a unique callout format, pitting eight standouts against each other with big money and bragging rights on the line in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout will take place on Saturday, May 18 as part of the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

In the two-wheeled category, the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout happens on Saturday, July 27 at Sonoma Raceway as part of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Combined, the total purse for both specialty races will be nearly $140,000.

“GETTRX is proud of our increased presence with the NHRA,” GETTRX Founder and CEO Steve Bryson said. “We see this as a natural progression. The GETTRX All-Star Callouts reward drivers for being aggressive and celebrate the teams by putting them in the spotlight and giving them a unique prize to race for. In many ways this is no different than how we reward our teammates, the companies that trust us to handle their payment processing, with exceptional service, competitive processing rates and advanced technology.”

This season, Camrie Caruso won the Pro Stock All-Star Callout in Chicago, getting past a loaded lineup that included a matchup with Aaron Stanfield in the final round. Gaige Herrera closed out his dominant double-up weekend in Sonoma with a victory in the Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout, defeating Angie Smith in the championship round of the specialty race.

In 2024, the stakes will be even higher thanks to the Callout sponsorship from GETTRX, adding even more intensity to the thrilling one-day specialty race. It makes for a thrilling highlight to the race weekends in Chicago and Sonoma, with competitors earning qualifying points throughout the year and next year to qualify for the eight-person field.

From there, the top-seeded racer will get the first selection to call out their first-round opponent, with the callouts going down the line until the first-round matchups are set. Then, the competitor who makes the quickest winning run will select their semifinal opponent, locking in the other matchup as well. With the selections taking place the previous day in front of the fans, it adds a must-see dynamic to the race weekend.

“The All-Star Callout events have added such an interesting aspect to our specialty races and it’s exciting to announce GETTRX as the title sponsor for our Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “GETTRX has shown such tremendous passion for NHRA drag racing and a willingness to be involved in the sport in different ways, and this is a great way for them to showcase their brand and also offer their support to our incredible racers in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.”

GETTRX was founded by Bryson nearly 30 years ago and has soared to the forefront of the FinTech space. The company has earned a strong reputation of supporting its clients and fostering a family-first attitude. GETTRX also works closely with a number of NHRA teams and has seen the benefits of working with the NHRA.

“GETTRX continues to see incredible value in drag racing,” GETTRX President Scott Byson said. “Our partnerships with U.S. Nationals winner Matt Hartford and Hector Arana, Jr. provide us a platform to show racing and automotive businesses what other industry leaders have long known: Trust GETTRX with your merchant support needs, and you’ll always have a friendly team to back you up. Winning in business is no different than winning in racing, it’s all about the team you’ve built working together. We know we’ve assembled the best team at GETTRX.”

For more information on GETTRX, visit www.GETTRX.com. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.