News

Get Black Friday Deals Now at Quarter-Max

Don’t miss the biggest savings event of the year at Quarter-Max with great deals on over 100 top brands! Including Quarter-Max Chassis & Racing Components, Strange Engineering, Weld Racing Wheels, FuelTech, Racepak, Stroud Safety, M&M Shifters, and many more! All the deals, all at one place…just in time for build season! Shop now at quartermax.com or give them a call today at 309-343-7575.

Online Deals
Shop online at quartermax.com and use promo code BLACK22 during checkout to get 5% off your entire order plus FREE shipping on orders over $99!*. Online Sale begins Thursday, November 17th and ends Cyber Monday, November 28th.

Phone Deals
Save 5% on all Quarter-Max brand products and get 5% off everything else, plus FREE shipping on orders over $99!* when you call 309-343-7575. Sale starts on Thursday, November 17th through Black Friday November 25th. Save on everything from anti-roll bars, 4-link kits, carbon fiber items, brakeline kits, rear suspension kits, steering components, and so much more!

Need a quote? Simply email the staff at [email protected] and they will get you set up for Black Friday.

Quarter-Max will be closed on November 24th for Thanksgiving. From everyone at Quarter-Max & RJ Race Cars, we wish you a Happy Holiday season!

*Special promotions exclude chassis, fabrication, ProJacks®, gift certificates, car builds, car bodies, clearance items, and used items. Also excludes any sale items or other special deals we may be offering. Other exclusions may apply, please speak with a salesperson for details. If you purchase an exclusion online, you will be contacted by a salesperson to pay the difference. Quarter-Max® is a registered trademark of RJ Race Cars, Inc.®

