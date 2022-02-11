GESi® on Board with Camrie Caruso as Major Associate for 2022 NHRA Pro Stock Season

With the start of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series just over a week away, rookie Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso announced today that Global Emissions Systems Inc. (GESi®) will join Caruso Family Racing as a major associate sponsor. GESi® branding will be featured prominently on Caruso’s Powerbuilt Tools Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock entry beginning with the NHRA Winternationals, February 18-20, and they will be recognized as the primary sponsor during the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway outside of Charlotte, September 23-25

“Having GESi onboard our Powerbuilt Tools Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock racecar is a great addition to our program,” said Caruso, who will be one of the favorites to win 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year honors. “We are very familiar with GESI’s products both on the high-performance side and as an industry leader in the trucking industry. It will be exciting to work with them to host their customers and employees at NHRA national events as well as promote their emission reducing solutions.”

GESi® has conducted over twenty years of research and development in creating and testing their patented and proprietary advanced emission reduction technology called Dry Selective Catalyst™ (DSC™). Today their technology can be found in many verified applications from small engines to heavy duty trucks, up to 3000HP power generation plants, in locations around the world. Their mission is focused on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supporting emissions technologies that exceed the expectations of their partners and the industry. Global Emissions Systems Inc. is a privately held Canadian company, located in Whitby, Ontario.

In the high-performance space, the G-Sport Emissions Systems brand is a EPA Compliant high performance catalytic converter for use on ODBII vehicles. G-Sport precision design and construction prevents horsepower loss, eliminates MIL (Check Engine) lights and will meet the regulatory emissions requirements in every jurisdiction in North America (excluding California). Designed for high-flow applications, it is capable of withstanding exhaust temperatures up to 1700⁰F, which also makes it ideal for forced induction applications up to 1200 hp – with less than 1% horsepower degradation.

“We see this marketing relationship with Camrie and Caruso Family Racing as a great opportunity to talk about our wide-ranging products and services to people that completely understand what high-performance means and see the benefits,” said Eric Latino, President of GESi. “So many NHRA fans and participants are business owners and involved in the trucking or transportation business we see this as a great environment to promote our company. We can’t wait to see Camrie on the racetrack.”

Caruso began driving in the NHRA Jr. Dragster League before attending Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and earning her Super Comp license. She has continued to move up through the NHRA competition classes for over a decade. After three years of competing in the 8.90 index class, she went back to Frank Hawley and obtained her Top Dragster license, successfully competing in both PDRA and NHRA for three years.

She advanced from Top Alcohol Dragster, then to Elite Top Dragster and Pro Outlaw 632 on the PDRA circuit. The team’s 632 car was a naturally aspirated, clutch-equipped former Mountain Motor Pro Stock GXP that is very similar to an NHRA Pro Stock car.

The NHRA Winternationals will start the NHRA’s season in sunny Pomona, California, with one qualifying session on Friday, February 18, with two more qualifying sessions on Saturday, the quickest sixteen Pro Stock cars will race on Sunday with the event being televised on FS1 nationally.

Comments