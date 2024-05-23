George Bryce Sheds Light on Building Star Racing on ‘The Racing Business’

In a recent episode of “The Racing Business” hosted by Jason Dukes, legendary Pro Stock motorcycle racer George Bryce shared his incredible journey and insights into the racing world.

George Bryce’s story is one of determination, innovation, and triumph. Reflecting on his early career, Bryce recalled, “My first real breakthrough was in 1984 when I found myself in the winner’s circle with both Winston trophy girls. That moment introduced us to 30,000 new people and the world of TV exposure.”

Bryce’s transition from funny bikes to Pro Stock bikes marked a pivotal point in his career. “In 1985, there were 34 Pro Stock bikes at the U.S. Nationals, and we were focused and determined. It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but those moments of victory made all the hard work worthwhile.”

As the conversation went on, Bryce shared how Star Racing was founded, which has played a crucial role in his success. The business side of racing was always a priority for Bryce. “We used our racing bike as a model to attract sponsorships and support,” he explained. “One key moment was securing a $122,000 loan to compete at the US Nationals. It gave us the confidence to push forward.”

Bryce emphasized the importance of sponsorships in the racing industry. “When Winston picked our category as a professional category, it was a game-changer. We were on the same schedule as the top names like John Force and Warren Johnson. It elevated our status and brought new opportunities.”

One of Bryce’s most inspiring stories is about mentoring three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Angelle Sampey. He recounted, “She was determined and talented, but she faced many challenges. I remember telling her, ‘If you’re committed, you need to move to Georgia and train with us every day.’ She did, and her progress was phenomenal.”

Bryce continued, “She qualified fourth in her first national event and made it to the semifinals. It was a historic moment. Mentoring her and watching her succeed was incredibly rewarding.”

George Bryce’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and perseverance. “This show is about sharing the good times, the bad times, and everything in between,” Bryce said. “It’s not always easy, but with dedication and the right support, you can achieve great things.”

As the episode concluded, Jason Dukes thanked Bryce for his invaluable insights, stating, “Having people like George Bryce share their experiences helps put the racing world into perspective. It’s about what it really takes to succeed.”

This story was originally published on May 23, 2024.