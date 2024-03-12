Connect with us

News

Genesis Attachments Joins AB Motorsports for 2024 NHRA Season, Highlighted by Brown's Appearance at ISRI Trade Show in Las Vegas

Published

Genesis Attachments, an industry-leading manufacturer of hydraulic mobile shears, concrete processors, grapples, and specialty attachments, has joined three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown’s AB Motorsports team it was announced today.
 
One highlight of the partnership is Brown’s appearance, with the Matco Tools dragster, at the ISRI (Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, April 15-18, at the Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort. Brown’s 11,000-horsepower dragster will be front and center in the Genesis booth, #A8, on the show floor. ISRI is the voice of the recycling industry, promoting safe, economically-sustainable and environmentally-responsible recycling through networking, advocacy, and education.
 
“This is a great fit for us since Genesis Attachments’ tagline is ‘The Promise of Performance’ and Antron and team are top-performing world champions,” said Justin Palvere, Genesis director of North American sales. “We’re excited to host Antron at ISRI and share his story and success with the recycling industry.”
 
Genesis Attachments, headquartered in Superior, Wisconsin, joins the growing roster of AB Motorsports partners as the organization enters its third full season of NHRA competition with Brown competing on the 21-race Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and Angelle Sampey, AB Motorsports’ Accelerate driver, competing in both Mission Foods and Lucas Oil Series races in the Top Alcohol Dragster division. In his first two seasons as an NHRA team owner/driver, Brown has won six races in nine final round appearances and earned one No. 1 qualifying award. He began the 2024 season one race win shy of 75.
 
“It’s exciting when you can bring new partners to the sport of NHRA Drag Racing and get them hooked on the nitro and power of the exhilarating sport we love,” Brown said. “We’re excited to display our Matco dragster at the ISRI trade show in Las Vegas next month. It’s a key initiative for Genesis, and we’re excited to support the event and engage with the recycling industry.”
 
The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season began this past weekend at historic Gainesville Raceway with the 55th running of the famed Gatornationals. During the season-opener, Brown successfully powered to victory in the Pep Boys All-Star Callout specialty race before advancing to the semifinals during Sunday’s elimination rounds. Up next for Brown and the AB Motorsports team is the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, March 22-24, at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.  

