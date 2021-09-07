Gearhead Coffee Added as Kalitta Motorsports Hospitality Partner

Texas-based Gearhead Coffee has joined Kalitta Motorsports as a hospitality partner beginning last weekend at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, providing coffee in the team’s VIP hospitality areas. Throughout the weekend and rest of the season guests and VIPs will be able to enjoy Gearhead branded premium coffee.

“We are excited to add Gearhead Coffee to our VIP hospitality menu,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We are constantly looking to improve the VIP experience for our guests and corporate partners. Providing premium beverages like Gearhead Coffee will only enhance the overall experience. Having a hospitality partner just adds to the diversity of our marketing strategy.”

Gearhead Coffee was born in a two-car garage by a small group of motorsports enthusiasts. They spent many long nights building a Polaris RZR into a desert car with the intention of competing in the 2015 Baja 1000. After racing the 2015 and 2016 Baja 1000 they set their eyes on the Best in the Desert race series. While racing Best in the Desert they realized the need for fresh roasted, high-quality coffee at the events, and thus, in late 2018, Gearhead Coffee was born.