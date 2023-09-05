UMTR Gear Jammers Bash/Dave and Nona Breedlove Memorial Race Shines at Kuhnle Motorsports Park

With the sun shining bright, Kuhnle Motorsports Park was alive with the roaring sounds of engines and the enthusiasm of the fans as 36 drivers between Quick Stick and Street Stick came together for the United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) north division’s Gear Jammers Bash/Dave and Nona Breedlove Memorial Race.

This spectacular event, sponsored by the distinguished Hemly Tool, AJ Trucking, and Custom Floaters, saw racers vying to rack up points, maintain their standings, or dethrone the current champions.

The day began with a memorable drivers’ meeting. Thanks to Shawn Minor, two lucky members, Dan Vence and Darrell Benedetti, left with Moroso spark plug wire kits. Amid the competition, there was a heartwarming moment as Dave and Nona’s daughter, Kara, and granddaughter, Malena, were honored with a special UMTR quilt.

The race was filled with thrilling matchups, underdog moments, and the anticipation of what the next round would bring.

Street Stick saw the likes of Jeremy Murray being toppled by Jim Wilson, while newcomer G. Marachi upset the rhythm for Donald Cooke. The race was full of surprises, upsets, and fierce competition, with Brandon Margo taking the win in the end.

On the Quick Stick side, the races were no less exciting. Shawn Minor triumphed over top 5 racer Jason Summer. And, despite having a week of equipment trials and tribulations, Tim O’Neal emerged victorious in his duel against Frank Madonia. As the rounds went on, the energy intensified, leading to a face-off between Pat Himes and Tim O’Neal. In a breathtaking finish, Tim O’Neal and his “Vegalishious” secured their place in the winners’ circle.

The event organizers express profound gratitude to the race sponsors: Hemly Tool, AJ Trucking, and Custom Floaters, as well as Shawn Minor for the generous door prizes. Immense appreciation is also extended to the Corporate Sponsors, including Summit Racing Equipment, Mickey Thompson Tires, Ram Clutches, Liberty Gears, GForce, VP Fuels, Moser, and Custom Floaters.

The last race of the season is on September 30th at Quaker City. With the championship title at stake, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

