Gary’s Golf Carts Offers High-Performance Transportation and Custom Cart Innovation

Gary’s Golf Carts, a renowned name in the customized golf cart industry, has rapidly become a go-to source for high-quality, custom golf carts, catering to an impressive list of clientele from the racing world. Founded by former drag racer and motorsport enthusiast Gary Palinkas, the company has leveraged its deep roots in the racing community to deliver exceptional products and services.

Gary Palinkas, whose career in drag racing began in the early ’80s, transitioned from the fast-paced world of drag racing to the equally demanding business of golf carts. His extensive experience on the NHRA and IHRA circuits not only honed his mechanical and technical expertise but also established his reputation in the motorsports community.

After relocating from Connecticut to North Carolina, Gary observed a growing demand for high-quality, customized golf carts in his community and local campgrounds. “I started dabbling with the golf cart business back in Connecticut, but it was when we moved to North Carolina that things really started to pick up,” said Palinkas.

Today, Gary’s Golf Carts has expanded, offering sales, rentals, and services from their main location in Lincolnton, North Carolina, and a newly opened branch in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Clients of Gary’s Golf Carts include prestigious names like Connie Kalitta, Jim Dunn, J&A Service, the Coughlin family, KB Titan, Chris Bostick Racing, and more, demonstrating the trust and confidence the racing community places in Palinka’s expertise. “Being around the racing industry and known by many helps; word travels fast when you deliver quality,” Gary explained.

The company’s process for creating custom golf carts begins with understanding the specific needs and preferences of each client. Whether a client desires a cart for general use or needs a specialized build for racing teams, Gary’s Golf Carts is equipped to handle requests with precision and personalization. Customers can start by visiting the company’s website or contacting them directly to discuss customization options.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a heart attack in 2020 and navigating the impacts of COVID-19, Palinkas has continued to push forward, with support from his dedicated team. “I couldn’t do this without our team, including my wife,” he added, emphasizing the collective effort behind the company’s success.

For more information about Gary’s Golf Carts and to view their custom designs, please visit www.GarysGolfCarts.com or follow them on Facebook at Gary’s Golf Carts.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2024.