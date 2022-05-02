Gary Williams Closes Out Spring Fling with Wiseco $30,000 Saturday Win at GALOT

On Wiseco Performance Products $30,000 Saturday at the RAD Torque Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries, 401 dedicated racers would pursue the final big check and trophy of the week.

The last of the giveaways would be dealt throughout the day with best losing package prizes and special awards. The Fling Team selected the 2022 American Dragster of Noah Lewis to take home the Todd Barton Design Best Appearing Car Award in which the rail features a combination of two reversed paint schemes.

Several candidates were in mind for the Kyle Seipel Never Give Up Award but it was Jason Sizemore who was presented with the crystal plaque and $1,000 courtesy of Ivey Hutto Golf Cart Sales & Service. Sizemore suffered an on-track incident earlier in the week in his Beretta, then continued eliminations in his dragster despite the accident and mechanical problems.

After going through round-by-round statistics The Fling Team determined that it was too close to call to make a decision on just one MVP. Tim Markoglu and Kevin Brannon were called up to the tower and named co-MVPs, splitting the $1,000 check and flipping a coin for the Todd’s Extreme custom-painted Impact helmet.

The remaining 10 on the ladder included Brandon Lane, Camryn Fredrickson, TG Paschal, Donovan Williams in two entries, Michael Spencer, Jeff Verdi, Gary Williams, Chris Stine, and Joe Julsrud.

Five drivers returned for the seventh round. In the first pair, Gary Williams was .002 taking .004 to be dead-on seven and Spencer broke it out two thousandths. Stine and Julsrud both let go .018, but Stine ran it dead-on zero for the win while Lane put up .011 total on the bye.

In the semifinals Lane used a commanding advantage on the tree with a .003 bulb to advance past Stine, while Gary Williams was .000 and dead-on zero to put up a perfect run on his single.

The Wiseco $30,000 event ended on the starting line as Lane turned it .006 red to the .005 bulb of Williams, who parked the second door car of the weekend in the Fling Winner’s Circle.

That concluded the RAD Torque Spring Fling, with the next stop for the Fling Team being the Summer Fling at National Trail Raceway in Ohio during the week of September 6-10. To get race updates by phone, text the word “Columbus” to 74121.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com or Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page.