Gary White, driver of the Titan Motorsports copper Toyota Supra, has announced his retirement from competitive racing. He piloted the iconic car for two decades.

What began as a simple customer relationship evolved into one of the most memorable partnerships in sport compact and outlaw drag racing history. Together, White and Titan Motorsports have set astounding records and clinched championships in corners of the world most can only dream of racing in.

However, every journey, no matter how thrilling, has its final lap. White has decided to hang up his racing gloves, marking the end of an era with the world-renowned copper Toyota Supra. This decision is undoubtedly a bittersweet one. While the sport may feel the weight of this chapter closing, Titan Motorsports is heartened by the indelible mark White has left in the racing world and within the Titan Motorsports family.

In the immediate future, the copper Toyota Supra will be given its well-deserved rest. Yet, fans and enthusiasts can find solace in the fact that racing pulses through the organization’s veins. Their commitment remains unyielding to discovering greater horsepower, achieving faster quarter-mile times, and surmounting fresh challenges with the same fervor and excellence they’ve displayed in years past.

“Thank you Gary for a great 20 years and challenges with the same racing excellence we had in the past,” said Titan Motorsports in a statement. “Thank you Gary for a great 20 years and we wish you nothing but success in whatever endeavors come your way.”