Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Stxcks Media/Titan Motorsports photos

News

Gary White, Legendary Driver of the Copper Toyota Supra, Announces Retirement

Published

Gary White, driver of the Titan Motorsports copper Toyota Supra, has announced his retirement from competitive racing. He piloted the iconic car for two decades.

What began as a simple customer relationship evolved into one of the most memorable partnerships in sport compact and outlaw drag racing history. Together, White and Titan Motorsports have set astounding records and clinched championships in corners of the world most can only dream of racing in.

However, every journey, no matter how thrilling, has its final lap. White has decided to hang up his racing gloves, marking the end of an era with the world-renowned copper Toyota Supra. This decision is undoubtedly a bittersweet one. While the sport may feel the weight of this chapter closing, Titan Motorsports is heartened by the indelible mark White has left in the racing world and within the Titan Motorsports family.

In the immediate future, the copper Toyota Supra will be given its well-deserved rest. Yet, fans and enthusiasts can find solace in the fact that racing pulses through the organization’s veins. Their commitment remains unyielding to discovering greater horsepower, achieving faster quarter-mile times, and surmounting fresh challenges with the same fervor and excellence they’ve displayed in years past.

“Thank you Gary for a great 20 years and challenges with the same racing excellence we had in the past,” said Titan Motorsports in a statement. “Thank you Gary for a great 20 years and we wish you nothing but success in whatever endeavors come your way.” 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.