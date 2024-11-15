GALOT Motorsports Park Joins World Drag Racing Alliance Member Track Family

Officials from the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and GALOT Motorsports Park are pleased to announce that the two entities have joined forces on a multi-year sanction agreement. As a destination stop for many touring series and one of the most excellent racing facilities in the country, GALOT is an astounding addition to the WDRA family of racetracks. With the blessing of the member tracks that comprise the WDRA Summit Southeast Bracket Finals presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance, GALOT will also host that event October 2-5, 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring the WDRA programs and opportunities to the bracket racers who call GALOT home,” said Skooter Peaco from WDRA. “We are also thankful to the owner, Mr. Earl Wells, and the General Manager, Josh Peake, for giving us this opportunity to reimagine what a sanctioning body can do for its tracks.”

Located in Dunn, North Carolina, GALOT Motorsports Park joins a network of 55 other WDRA-sanctioned tracks in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. GALOT Motorsports Park boasts a state-of-the-art racing facility featuring an onsite restaurant and 9,000 stadium seats for various racing events, truck pulls, and concerts. The drag strip includes a temperature-controlled racing surface, timing tower/control room, suites, LED Video scoreboards, paved parking, and over seventy RV hook ups. Considered by many racers to be one of the finest facilities in the country, GALOT also features a dedicated tractor-pulling track to host NTPA and other events.

WDRA’s Jon O’Neal explains, “Making the switch in sanction should never be an easy decision, but our team now has a track record of making a tangible difference in the positive momentum our member tracks can make. The WDRA will deliver for GALOT and the bracket racing community that supports it.”

“Our racers are very excited about joining WDRA and getting involved in the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series and Summit Bracket Finals,” said GALOT General Manager Josh Peake. “GALOT has not fielded a team in years, so we are excited about seeing what we can do against the best in the Carolinas. Our bracket program is extremely important to the success of this facility, and WDRA is leading the way in that category. We needed to make a change to make sure that our bracket racers were getting good opportunities and value for becoming a WDRA member throughout the season.”

The Summit Southeast Bracket Finals presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance will roll into GALOT Motorsports Park October 2-5, 2025. A team and individual battle between the best racers from Farmington Dragway, Greer Dragway, Union County Dragway, Coastal Plains Dragway, Ware Shoals Dragway, Cherokee Dragway, Kinston Dragway, and defending Team Champions Mooresville Dragway will certainly be an entertaining end to the WDRA Summit Bracket Finals tour.

A complete list of WDRA member tracks can be found on the WDRA website at https://www.racewdra.com/wdra-member-tracks/.

This story was originally published on November 15, 2024.