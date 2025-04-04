GALOT Motorsports Park Confirms Official Sale to IHRA

After weeks of speculation and an initial misunderstanding about the transaction’s status, GALOT Motorsports Park has officially confirmed the sale of its iconic facility to the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA).

The announcement was made via a heartfelt social media post from the Wells family, owners of GALOT Motorsports Park. Edward E. Wells, affectionately known as “Mr. GALOT,” addressed the racing community, expressing gratitude and reflecting warmly on the journey.

“After careful consideration, we have made the bittersweet decision to sell GALOT Motorsports Park,” the statement read. “This journey has been nothing short of incredible, and we want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of it.”

The confirmation follows a period of confusion sparked by IHRA’s earlier announcement, claiming the purchase of GALOT Motorsports Park and several other facilities. At the time, GALOT clarified that the sale had not been finalized, leading to uncertainty within the motorsports community.

Now officially under new ownership, GALOT Motorsports Park is set to continue its legacy as a premier racing venue, with IHRA at the helm. The Wells family expressed confidence and support for the future of the facility.

“We wish the new ownership and everyone at GALOT Motorsports Park the best as they continue to grow and shape the future of racing and motorsports in our community,” the Wells family’s statement concluded.

As GALOT embarks on this new chapter, the motorsports community eagerly anticipates IHRA’s plans for one of North Carolina’s most celebrated racing venues.

