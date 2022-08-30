GALLERY: World Series of Drag Racing Thriving in its 68th Year

With a match race lineup featuring rising Top Fuel star Krista Baldwin and IHRA veteran Bruce Litton, NHRA Funny Car icon Tim Wilkerson and his son, Daniel, as well as Jack Wyatt, Dale Creasy Jr., Pete Dove, Joey Haas and the McElwee and White Funny Cars, the 68th running of the World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova Dragway outside the Quad Cities in Illinois served up some of the most thrilling on-track action the legendary strip has seen in years.

The World Series of Drag Racing is the oldest drag racing event in America and has been a fixture for racers and fans in the midwest for nearly 70-years.