GALLERY: West Coast Classic Bracket Races at Famoso Dragstrip

Famoso Dragstrip hosted the West Coast Classic Bracket Races, which drew bracket racers from across the country to compete Memorial Day weekend. There was fierce competition from Thursday to Sunday, as racers showcased their talents as they competed for prizes and the coveted Classic Trophy.

Thursday kicked off with test and tune, followed by the West Coast Bracket Races’ 10-Year Anniversary $20,000 Shootout featuring 64 racers. The excitement continued on Kidd Performance Friday and Meziere Enterprises Sunday, where Super Pro Winners each received $10,000, and Pro Winners competed for $5,000.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Tom Macht was at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California, to capture the action from the pits to the track.

Val Torres Jr. and crew collects a $20,000 check for the West Coast Bracket Classic 64 car Shootout Famoso Dragstrip

Jason Padd prepares for his pass down Famoso Dragstrip’s quarter mile at the West Coast Bracket Classic Event

Val Torres Jr. smokes the rear slicks before he smoked the competition to a Victory in the West Coast Classic 64 Car Shootout at Famoso Dragstrip

Tony Marconi leave wheels in the air in the West Coast Classic Bracket race 64 car Shootout at Famoso Dragstrip

KJ DeSA blazes the rear slicks at Famoso Dragstrip for the West Coast Classic Bracket race 64 car Shootout

Val Torres Jr. collects a $20,000 check for the West Coast Bracket Classic 64 car Shootout at Famoso Dragstrip

Shelby Williams test the Famoso Dragstrip starting line traction at the West Coast Coast Classic 64 car Shootout

Ryan Priddy sends his front wheels airborne on his pass down Famoso Dragstrip quarter mile at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

West Coast Bracket Race Promoter Chris Forsyth looks over the Racing at Famoso Dragstrip

DJ Houmard blazes the rear slicks on His ’66 Nova Wagon at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Jason Padd leaves wheels airborne at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Pete Bothe leaves wheels up on his ’78 Porsche at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Kevin McClelland tests the Famoso Dragstrip start line traction at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

Steve Williams test the Famoso Dragstrip starting Line traction at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

Chase Trimp scores a $5,000 Victory in the Pro Class at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Famoso Dragstrip’s track prep specialist prep the racing surface at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

Gabe Torres blazes the rear slicks on his winning Super Pro Dragster at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Gabe Torres pockets $10,000 for his Super Pro Class win at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Jordan Yeager smokes the rear slicks at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Jeff Taylor blazes the rear slicks at Famoso dragstrip in the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

Chuck Hawk put heat in the rear slicks at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Dennis Paz sends his ’65 El Camino down Famoso Dragstrip’s quarter mile at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

Steve Allanach is the West Coast Classic Bracket Race $7,500 Pro Winner at Famoso Dragstrip

Junior Dragsters stage in the Famoso Grove before the compete in their part of the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Pierson Deming cashes in on a $20,000 Super Pro Victory at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Drag Strip

Daniel McClelland is Victorious at the West Coast Bracket Race $10,000 Door Car Clash at Famoso Dragstrip

Andy Schmall raps up his part in the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip with a $5,000 win in Pro class competition

Stan Deming sends his ’76 Nova down Famoso Dragstrip at the West Coast Classic Bracket Race

K.J. Desa wraps up the West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip with a $10,000 win in Super Pro class competition

This story was originally published on May 28, 2024.