GALLERY: Tara Bowker Captures Shakedown Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

The Shakedown Nationals, originally known as The Shakedown at E-Town when it was held at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey, has been amongst drag racing’s most celebrated independent events for 20 years.

Held since 2018 at Virginia Motorsports Park under the watchful eye of track manager Tyler Crossnoe, a Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 alum, the event has produced a slew of memorable moments, and that trend is expected to continue during this year’s running of the historic event.

Celebrated drag racing shooter and Drag Illustrated Senior Photographer Tara Bowker is on location in Dinwiddie, Virginia, capturing the atmosphere and action.