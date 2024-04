Small Tire Gangstas Struggle City was one for the history books, with Ryan “KC Maxx” Mitchell and Michael Hollis winning at the premier event hosted by Tom Gunner, also known as “Jimmy Dale,” and Michael Poland on April 12 and 13.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Brady Floyd was at the historic Yello Belly Drag Strip in Grand Prairie, Texas, to capture Small Tire Gangstas Struggle City in photos.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2024.