News

GALLERY: Sixth Annual Funny Car Chaos Labor Day Weekend Classic Hosted Double Header At Mo-Kan Dragway

Published

The 6th Annual Funny Car Chaos Labor Day Weekend Classic at Mo-Kan Dragway was filled with excitement as it was a fan-favorite event. In addition to the scheduled 6th Labor Day Weekend Classic, the 4th Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals that were slated to be held at Kearney Raceway Park was completed after the weather halted the event in Kearney, Nebraska.

Kirk Williams, driving the “200 Proof” from Williams Brothers Racing, clinched the top spot in the Rodak’s Custom Roasted Coffee ‘A’ Field. With this win, Williams firmly cements his lead in the Funny Car Chaos Championship points. He also showcased his dominance by qualifying second over the weekend.

Chris Schneider raced to a victory in the ‘B’ Field with his Brutus funny car. Additionally, Shane Blanton earned his maiden Funny Car Chaos win in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field.

Jeff Cameron and the formidable Cameron Family Racing team celebrated a win in the Rodak’s Custom Roasted Coffee ‘A’ Field for the Kearney, Nebraska make-up race.

Tom Furches of the “Made In America” team, currently second in the points, grabbed a glorious victory in the Alkydigger ‘B’ Field during the Kearney, Nebraska makeup race.

Mike Buchanan and the “Hombre” team capped off the day with a triumphant Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field win in the Kearney, Nebraska make-up race.

In addition to the double race, Funny Car Chaos celebrated a milestone as 200 funny cars have now competed in the series. This event alone saw an entry of over 30 cars battling fiercely to qualify.

Drag Illustrated Senior Photographer Jason “Nubs” Dunn was on the property capturing the happenings in Asbury, Missouri.

