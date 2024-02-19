GALLERY: Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park

The SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepower Garge, a landmark event in drag racing history, took place from February 8-10, 2024, at Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton, Florida. The event featured the stars in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock classes.

With a combined purse exceeding $1.3 million, including $250,000 each for the Top Fuel and Funny Car winners and $125,000 for the Pro Stock victor, the shootout set a new benchmark in the sport. It was not just a test of speed and skill but also a celebration of drag racing culture, drawing fans from across the globe for a spectacle of thrilling action and unparalleled entertainment.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Luke Nieuwhof was on the ground for the PRO Superstar Shootout and captured the electric atmosphere on and off the track.