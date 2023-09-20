GALLERY: Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway

The first Countdown to the Championship race went down as the “Monday Nationals” due to the weather on Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway Park. However, that didn’t stop what started an intense Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, with extraordinary runs and everyone’s minds on garnering as many points as possible to start the Countdown off on the right foot in front of a sold-out crowd.

When the final win light bulb flashed on Monday, it was Robert Hight in Funny Car, who celebrated his 100th career final round, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock, Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle and Doug Kalitta in Top Fuel, who also secured his 50th career win, that started the playoffs with victories.

Drag Illustrated staff photographer David Hilner was on the property to capture the action from the pits to the strip and atmosphere.