GALLERY: PDRA World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park

Published

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) capped off its 10th season at Virginia Motorsports Park at the Pro Line Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger. Champions were crowned, and hard-fought wins were given to those who showed dedication and perseverance through the 2023 season. 

Jay Cox, who recently announced that he is stepping out of the driver’s seat, scored a bittersweet victory in Pro Boost. Jason Harris and Tommy Franklin proved why they’re some of the best racers in the series, each repeating champions respectively. 

Drag Illustrated staff photographer Tara Bowker shared action photos of the event winners and world champions. Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe shared the special winners circle moments.

 

