GALLERY: PDRA Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals at Darlington Dragway

It was a weekend of firsts followed by repeat victories at the PDRA Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals at Darlington Dragway. The 10th PDRA season has now completed six of eight championship points-evening events on its 2023 schedule.

Scott Lang picked up his first career victory in the PDRA’s WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive class Saturday night at the PDRA Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals. What’s more, Jamie Fowler found the winners circle for the first time in PDRA Elite Top Sportsman.

Tommy Franklin in Pro Boost and Alan Drinkwater in Extreme Pro Stock both scored victories in their respective classes. Pro Nitrous Motorcycle was on property at the historic South Carolina track, and Chris Garner-Jones picked up the win.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer John Fore III shared action photos from the event, and Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe was there to capture those special winning moments.