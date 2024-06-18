Connect with us

GALLERY: PDRA North vs. South Shootout Winner’s Circle at Maryland International Raceway

Racing on Father’s Day always holds a special place within the sport, as many racers have been inspired by their dads as a tradition that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

The PDRA North vs. South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway showed that theme throughout the weekend as father-daughter duo Tommy and Amber Franklin and father-son duo Kurt and Ethan Steding earned double-up victories in their respective professional categories. Then there was Brayden Davis who thanked his dad for all of his support. Drag Illustrated’s Editor in Chief Nate Van Wagnen provides a full recap of race day.

Some of those special moments were shared in the winner’s circle and Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe was there to share the happenings in photos.

This story was originally published on June 18, 2024. Drag Illustrated

