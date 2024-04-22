Connect with us

GALLERY: PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown Winner’s Circle at Virginia Motorsports Park

Published

The 2024 Red Line Oil Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Drag Racing Series made its second stop of the season when it rolled into Virginia Motorsports Park (VMP) for the Kaeser Compressors Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix. The weekend was full of excitement – it was a battle of two titans, Jim Halsey and Tommy Franklin, in the final round of Pro Nitrous, and the 2023 World Series of Pro Mod champion Spencer Hyde claimed his first win in PDRA Pro Boost, amongst other exciting moments in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe captured those special winner’s circle moments at VMP.

This story was originally published on April 22, 2024.

