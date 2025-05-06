Connect with us

GALLERY: PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown at Virginia Motorsports Park

It was a night of family triumph and memorable firsts at the Travis Mills Foundation PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Red Line Shirt Club. Father-and-son duo Kurt and Ethan Steding highlighted the action-packed event at Virginia Motorsports Park, capturing victories in WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, and Liberty’s Gears Pro Street presented by Menscer Motorsports, respectively.

Joining the Stedings in the FuelTech Winner’s Circle were Marcus Butner in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, alongside first-time PDRA winners Jeremy Huffman in AED Competition Fuel Systems Extreme Pro Stock presented by Boone Motorsports, Kyle Salminen in PDRA Pro 632 presented by PTC Torque Converters, and Austin Vincent in PDRA Super Street presented by Brian’s Heating & Cooling.

Read Drag Illustrated editor-in-chief Nate Van Wagnen’s complete East Coast Nationals recap here.

Check out these moments captured by Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe from the second event of the 2025 Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series.

This story was originally published on May 6, 2025. Drag Illustrated

