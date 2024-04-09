GALLERY: PDRA East Coast Nationals Winner’s Circle at GALOT Motorsports Park

The 2024 Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series is off and running with its first event, the Summit Racing Equipment East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park, culminating with first-time victories and even legends returning to the winner’s circle. A full recap of the winners and DI Editor-in-Chief Nate Van Wagnen’s takeaways from the first weekend in April showcases the event as a whole.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe was at GALOT Motorsports Park in Dunn, North Carolina, to capture the winner’s circle moments.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2024.