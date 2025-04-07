GALLERY: PDRA East Coast Nationals Winner’s Circle at GALOT Motorsports Park

It was an exciting start to the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series as racers battled for top honors at the Summit Racing Equipment East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park. Tim Paap, Melanie Salemi, Blake Denton, Chris Powers, Walter Lannigan, and Connor McGee celebrated hard-fought victories in their respective categories, setting the tone for an exciting season ahead.

In the Sportsman ranks, Jeremy Creasman, Steve Furr, Ken Langlois, and Chad Traylor earned well-deserved wins, while Nicole Zuccarelli showcased precision racing skills to clinch the Edelbrock Bracket Bash trophy. Young talents Makenzie Alexander and Knox Schween stood tall in the Jr. Dragster classes, proving the future of drag racing is in great hands.

Read Drag Illustrated editor-in-chief’s complete East Coast Nationals recap here.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe was on-site in Dunn, North Carolina, capturing all the excitement and unforgettable winner’s circle celebrations.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2025.