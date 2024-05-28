GALLERY: PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge Winner’s Circle at Summit Motorsports Park

The Smokies Garage American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies Performance at Summit Motorsports Park took place over Memorial Day weekend and is in the books. The 2024 Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series event was exciting nonetheless, with upsets, first-time winners and some of the best side-by-side drag racing.

At the end of the day, there could be only one winner in each class that collected the PDRA 660 Man trophy. Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Gary Rowe was at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, to capture the winner’s circle moments.

This story was originally published on May 28, 2024.