GALLERY: PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge at Summit Motorsports Park

The Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series tour rolled into Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, prior to the holiday weekend officially kicking off to complete another stop on its tour. Time was well spent celebrating Memorial Day weekend by competing in one of America’s greatest motorsports – drag racing.

The Smokies Garage American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies Performance at Summit Motorsports Park was another spectacular event with wins going to Jim Halsey, Todd Tutterow, Daryl Stewart, Walter Lannigan Jr., Brunson Grothus, Ethan Steding and Connor McGee in the pro classes.

Many know that the action doesn’t only happen on the track but that so much time is spent thrashing, celebrating and even accepting defeat in the pits.

Drag Illustrated staff photographer David Hilner was on the property to capture the action from the pits to the strip and atmosphere at America’s Racetrack.

This story was originally published on May 29, 2024.