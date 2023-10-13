Connect with us

GALLERY: On the Red Carpet at Texas Motorplex Champions Dinner

The Texas Motorplex came alive to celebrate the champions of the 2022 Texas FallNationals Wednesday during the Stampede of Speed. A red carpet paved the pathway for champions Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Erica Enders, and Hector Arana Jr., as well as the additional stars of drag racing. 

The evening began with a cocktail happy hour, where attendees could mingle with the champions, share a toast, and revel in the camaraderie of the racing community. 

As dinner was served, attendees were presented with dishes carefully selected by the champions themselves. This added a personal touch, allowing guests to get a taste, quite literally, of the champions’ favorites. 

Post-dinner, an intimate Q&A session allowed for a deeper dive into the minds of the champions. Fans could ask their questions, hear tales of their favorite races, challenges faced and more.

The Texas Motorplex Champions Dinner was more than just a meal; it was a celebration of dedication, hard work, and the unyielding spirit of champions. It was an evening where the racing community came together, not just to honor the achievements of the champions but to share in the passion and love for the sport that binds them all together.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Randy Curtis captured drag racing’s stars on the red carpet. 

