The season finale of Nitro Chaos was one to remember at Pine Valley Raceway in Lufkin, Texas. In a season filled with high-octane action and fierce competition, Garry Wheeler Jr. emerged as the inaugural champion, cementing his legacy as the best in Nitro Chaos.

Throughout the event, Drag Illustrated photographer Joe McHugh captured the nitro-burning action and some stars of drag racing, marking a historic end to an unforgettable season of Nitro Chaos racing.