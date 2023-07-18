GALLERY: Nitro Chaos At Mo-Kan Dragway

Nitro Chaos played a pivotal role in commemorating Mo-Kan Dragway’s 61st anniversary with an unforgettable two-day event filled with nitro-fueled excitement. Due to rain on Friday night, the event took place from July 14 to July 16. Drag racers and fans from far and wide gathered for the third stop on the tour, where they bore witness to non-stop excitement and record-breaking performances. Throughout the event, Drag Illustrated photographer Jason “Nubs” Dunn captured the electrifying action and vibrant atmosphere at Mo-Kan Dragway, which stands as the oldest continuously operated drag strip in Missouri.

