GALLERY: NHRA World Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

The NHRA World Finals at the iconic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip is the ultimate showdown of the drag racing season. Nestled in the heart of Southern California, this historic venue transforms into a battleground for speed, power, and precision as the best in the sport go head-to-head to close out the championship year.

This year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals delivered unforgettable moments, from blazing runs down the track to emotional celebrations in the winner’s circle. Fans packed the grandstands to witness drag racing at its finest, with nitro-fueled action and jaw-dropping performances lighting up the weekend.

Relive the highlights and get an up-close look at the drivers, teams and cars that made this season finale one for the books from Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Tom Macht.

This story was originally published on November 21, 2024.